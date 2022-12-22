Carlos Baos of White Baos Abogados recognised by Best Lawyers© International Magazine

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • 22 December 2022 • 10:02

Image - Best Lawyers© International Magazine

The international magazine BEST LAWYERS©, consolidated as a reference in the legal sector for years, annually recognises the best lawyers in more than 70 countries, in different areas of specialisation.

Unlike other rankings, the choice is based exclusively on the assessment of other lawyers and clients. In its 2023 edition, BEST LAWYERS© has awarded this recognition to Carlos Baos, lawyer and founding partner of White Baos Lawyers. He is the only solicitor/barrister with this distinction in the city of Denia and the Marina Alta area. He joins, from now on, around twenty colleagues who already had this recognition in the province of Alicante.

We thank all the legal professionals and clients who have voted for us. For White-Baos Lawyers, receiving this recognition is a motive of satisfaction, and encourages us to continue striving every day to defend the rights and interests of our clients.

