By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 14:10

Christmas jumper fun in Estepona for Save the Children Charity. Image; International School, Estepona.

On Wednesday, December 21, the children and staff at the International School in Estepona wore their Christmas jumpers to raise money for Save the Children.



The children, in turn, had to create a jumper, made out of pre-printed stickers, by kindly asking friends and family to sponsor each sticker, which then completed a “caring Christmas jumper”.

The school managed to raise a fantastic €835 and would like to thank everyone for their generosity.

All the money raised will specifically help children that are victims of conflicts.

Save the Children say “there are no poor children, there are poor families and, from this approach, with a holistic view and comprehensive work, we provide support to children, providing comprehensive care to their families and the communities, neighbourhoods and districts where they live.”

Save the Children has more than 30 years of experience in Spain to develop support programmes for the most vulnerable children.

