By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 15:47

Club Torrevieja Classics and Specialists Cars back to normality with monthly events. Image: Club Torrevieja Classics and Specialists Cars.

2022 was the first year since restrictions that Club Torrevieja Classics and Specialists Cars were able to hold monthly events.



These events included car runs, parties, dinners, treasure hunts and much much more.

The club also had a change in President this year as Gaynor stepped down after four and a half years. The new President is Alison who has been a club member since 2014.

Club Torrevieja, the Southern Costa Blanca’s original International Car Club invite all owners and aficionados of Classics, Future Classics, Specialist, Exotic, Kit plus interesting cars, trikes, vans and fun vehicles to join them for their monthly meetings and activities.

The group have a steady membership of around 40 members made up of 25 classic and specialist cars.

Meetings are all in English although the club does have members from Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, Scandinavia, Italy and even Spain, to mention but a few.

For more information email: [email protected] or head to the website /carclubtorrevieja.com/.

