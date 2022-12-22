Elche officially accredited as a tourist municipality of the Valencian Community

By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 16:15

Elche has officially been accredited as a tourist municipality of the Valencian Community. Image: Elche CIty Council.

And they have a plaque to prove it!



The Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, accompanied by the Councillor for Tourism, Carles Molina, were presented with the plaque on Tuesday, December 20.

The Councillor for Tourism explained that Elche has achieved recognition as a tourist brand of the Valencian Community thanks to the work carried out by the city and the tourism sector to “enrich and add value to the Community.” The councillor also pointed out that the city “provides cultural, heritage and environmental dimensions” and also has “three UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Sites located in the city.”

The main consequence of Elche having a tourism brand is that, in the Turisme Operational Marketing Plan, it will appear as one of the seven major brands of the Valencian Community to promote different promotional activities. Around 200 national and international promotional actions are carried out throughout the year through the Operational Plan.

