Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1955

By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 December 2022 • 10:16

Image - Shutterstock.com/ underworld

Destroying ourselves

Giant Windmills, Electric vehicles, Stop Oil, Insulate Britain, Extinction Rebellion & Greta Thunberg all do their best, but are unable to address the real problem.

This is that our planet is OVERPOPULATED and pollution will increase as it grows, causing demand for new products which have to be manufactured to satisfy the populous.

Unfortunately, we are inexorably destroying ourselves as we drift into oblivion.

Also, we all know that the principal polluters are China, Russia, India, and the USA, with Britain being a very minor contributor.

Merry Christmas to all,

Brian Johnston Benalmadena

Not just for Christmas

After reading the article last week Pets are for Life, I am gob smacked. It would be interesting to know out of the 80% of children that ask for a pet for Christmas, how many actually get one. I mean what are parents thinking when they agree to buying a pet as a present, I understand that you don’t want your children to be disappointed at Christmas but please first consider the massive amount of time dedication and love any animal needs!!

Stella job

I read the articles week in week out about the local councils winning awards for clean beaches or glass recycling, I just hope that the recognition is past down to the men and women who work so hard day in day out to keep our streets and beaches clean. You do a stella job.

G McConville

The rain in Spain

Sick to death of hearing people complain about the rain and the cold weather, it has been around -5 back in the UK and seems like it rains every other day. The reservoirs are filling up and in Spain, we are blessed with over 300 days of sunshine a year. Give it a rest.

World Cup Widow

Hate football, I usually find it totally underwhelming and boring. Thought I would be relegated to watch tv in the bedroom while the hubby watched the world cup in the living room, this was true for the best part but wow did I enjoy the final. I found it thoroughly entertaining and a little nail biting as always want the underdog to win. So pleased for Argentina.

Supporting the nurses

I am a resident in Benidorm but I just wanted to say how I support the nurses with the strike action in the UK. How they put their lives on the line through the pandemic is just commendable and that is what we should be doing now. Our clap of appreciation was a great gesture at the time but now nurses need to know that they are supported. It is not just salary increases, why shouldn’t nurses get discounted petrol, hospital parking, free university tuition fees etc. It takes a certain type of person to be a nurse, not everyone is cut out for it, so for those who do make it surely the government should make it rewarding for them. These people save lives.

