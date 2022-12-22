BREAKING: The French serial killer 'The Serpent' is to be released from his Nepalese prison Close
Trending:

Fantastic is how the recent HELP International charity event has been described

By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 13:23

Debs & Tim (Dilligaf bar) and Jennifer & Jacqueline (HELP). Image: HELP International.

The event took place on Friday, December 16, at the Dilligaf Bar in Benidorm.

Proprietors, Tim and Debs, organised the entire event so all the charity had to do was turn up and have fun.

HELP would like to say a big thank you to Leroy Smokes and Jill Ryan for their brilliant performances. Thanks are also due to Diane Findlay-Craig of the Royal Britsh Legion for her contributions and support and, of course, a huge thank you to the hosts for all their hard work making the event the success it was.

The total raised was a brilliant €731.45.

The money raised was donated to HELP International which consists of volunteers. HELP use the donations for the upkeep of mobility equipment and administration costs. All of their equipment is loaned out free of charge (with a returnable deposit).

HELP International also have Oxygen machines that are loaned out for people with breathing difficulties such as COPD, as hiring one of these machines can be very costly.

The charity also supports people by translating at medical appointments at surgeries and hospitals. Whilst the charity does not charge for these appointments, the volunteers are reimbursed for their fuel expenses.

HELP also support people applying for Spanish benefits, as well as UK benefits that they may be entitled to and are often not aware of. They also make donations to various charities on a regular basis. The main one of late has been the homeless food project (Project4All).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading