Fantastic is how the recent HELP International charity event has been described

Proprietors, Tim and Debs, organised the entire event so all the charity had to do was turn up and have fun.

HELP would like to say a big thank you to Leroy Smokes and Jill Ryan for their brilliant performances. Thanks are also due to Diane Findlay-Craig of the Royal Britsh Legion for her contributions and support and, of course, a huge thank you to the hosts for all their hard work making the event the success it was.

The total raised was a brilliant €731.45.

The money raised was donated to HELP International which consists of volunteers. HELP use the donations for the upkeep of mobility equipment and administration costs. All of their equipment is loaned out free of charge (with a returnable deposit).

HELP International also have Oxygen machines that are loaned out for people with breathing difficulties such as COPD, as hiring one of these machines can be very costly.

The charity also supports people by translating at medical appointments at surgeries and hospitals. Whilst the charity does not charge for these appointments, the volunteers are reimbursed for their fuel expenses.

HELP also support people applying for Spanish benefits, as well as UK benefits that they may be entitled to and are often not aware of. They also make donations to various charities on a regular basis. The main one of late has been the homeless food project (Project4All).