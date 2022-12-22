Bill Anderson: Goodwill to all men (and women) part 2

By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 December 2022 • 10:32

Image - Wavebreak Media/shutterstock

When life constantly throws problems at you, which is pretty much the job I signed up for, it is very easy to see everything through smokey-coloured spectacles. However, we are approaching the season of goodwill and I think it is right to focus on the good and put on the rose-tinted ones.

I think, overall, it has been a good year. Mind you after the couple of years we have all lived through, that wouldn’t be difficult. I have a lot of friends who work in the hospitality industry and the vast majority have had a good year: maybe not quite as good as other years, but they still have their heads above water, albeit accompanied by the cry of “don’t make waves”.

The Christmas events, lunches, and “dos” of all sorts are well underway and the atmosphere round and about is pushing hard to be Festive, not helped much by the uncomfortable but highly necessary rain.

From a personal perspective, it has been good during this year to feel the return of “normal” and not the dubiously named “new normal” which wasn’t actually normal at all. It was good to see the tourists return, the hustle and bustle around the towns with happy people enjoying for a few days what we have at our disposal all year round.

Whilst the future is an unknown country in which we are unwelcomed guests, I hope that what lies ahead of us is a healthy economy, a time when people don’t have to choose whether to heat or eat, a time when we can relax a little from the stresses and strains of making ends meet and where we can enjoy this beautiful place where we have made our homes.

During this year I have met in person with so many people who knew me from Social Media and it is always a pleasure to put real faces to names, to shake hands or greet with a kiss people I “met” digitally. While I so often speak harshly of Social Media, it has given me an opportunity to get to know so many people and for that I am grateful. I have been able to share in their triumphs, their hardships, their losses, and their challenges. This has also given me a painted picture of what real life is like for so many real people, and hopefully I have been able to help on occasions.

I don’t take my work or my position as a public servant for granted and even when I get a bit grumpy at messages at 11pm, I am happy that people feel they have someone to contact about their problems: “a problem shared ….. “.

I sometimes have difficulty in compartmentalising my “political” work from real life. Politics is theatre, real life is what matters. Right at this moment, I have no idea what 2023 will bring: whether I will be continuing to represent the International Community of Mijas or will be returning to my teaching job at the University. These are not ultimately my decisions, but I have learned to value so many people who, let’s face it, on a global scale are no less than my next door neighbours. I wish you and your all the very best for Christmas.

