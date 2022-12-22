By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 14:37

Javea's legendary "Elf Run" fun to raise funds for Denia's Special Needs School. Image: Lancashire Bruja Bar, Javea.

Every year Christina and Stephen from the Lancashire Bruja bar in Javea host their legendary “Elf Run” in a bid to raise funds for the Special Needs School, Raquel Paya, in Denia.



The funds raised go to equipment for sensory rooms, excursions and day trips out or for any other things needed for the school to make learning fun for all the kids who attend.

It is a school close to Cristina’s heart as her brother attended the school up until he was 21.

Twenty-one little elves and a Mr Grinch joined in the Christmas fun and between them managed to raise a fabulous €825.46 during the Elf Run on Tuesday, December 13.

The day was a fun-filled day with never-ending quiz questions, letter hunting, Christmas songs and the all-important bucket shaking.

The Lancashire Bruja would like to thank all the bars who participated including: Geographic, Digbys, Richmond & Kings, and also the restaurants down the Arenal who let the elves invade their dining area.

The Raquel Paya Special Education School opened its doors to the public in the year 1986 to provide educational and rehabilitation responses to children with special educational needs. Raquel Paya school was conceived initially for just five classrooms.

The school now currently has eleven classrooms and 75 students aged from three to 21 years.

Since its opening, the physiognomy of the school has changed substantially with the addition of new rooms including a teaching kitchen, a swimming pool in which to perform hydrotherapy, and a school garden.

If you would like to offer your support, the Raquel Paya School is located at Av. Campo Torres, 74 de Denia. The school is open from Monday to Friday, 9:00 until 1:00.PM and 3:00.PM until 5:00.PM. To book an appointment call (+34) 966428880.

