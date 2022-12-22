Join in the fun with Rock against Cancer’s monthly charity events in Rojales (Alicante) 

The local businesses that joined in to help were D’s Hair Extensions, Sandra Oracle Card Readings and Dutch’s Rugby Store selling lots of different items with all of the money going straight to the cause.

Rock against Cancer would like to say a huge thank you to the Bridge Golf Society who keep supporting the charity at this event throughout the year and at this last event gave a generous donation to the cause. Without all the help and support from the bar and the society, the charity could not keep this event going on a monthly basis.

The week before, Rock against Cancer held a similar event at Floyd’s Bar in Formentera, and the charity would like to say a big thank you to the bar and its staff for all of their support throughout the year.

Why not join in the fun at the next event and maybe pick up a bargain on January 31 at the Stagger Inn, Mal. del Carmen, 7, 03170 Rojales, Alicante. All and any support is truly appreciated.

For more information about the charity or if you would like to offer your help, CLICK HERE or head to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rockagainstcancertorrevieja/