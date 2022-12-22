By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 12:55
Join in the fun with Rock against Cancer's monthly charity events in Rojales (Alicante). Image: Rock against Cancer
The local businesses that joined in to help were D’s Hair Extensions, Sandra Oracle Card Readings and Dutch’s Rugby Store selling lots of different items with all of the money going straight to the cause.
Rock against Cancer would like to say a huge thank you to the Bridge Golf Society who keep supporting the charity at this event throughout the year and at this last event gave a generous donation to the cause. Without all the help and support from the bar and the society, the charity could not keep this event going on a monthly basis.
The week before, Rock against Cancer held a similar event at Floyd’s Bar in Formentera, and the charity would like to say a big thank you to the bar and its staff for all of their support throughout the year.
Why not join in the fun at the next event and maybe pick up a bargain on January 31 at the Stagger Inn, Mal. del Carmen, 7, 03170 Rojales, Alicante. All and any support is truly appreciated.
For more information about the charity or if you would like to offer your help, CLICK HERE or head to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rockagainstcancertorrevieja/
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.