LIVE: Spain’s Christmas Lottery draw 2022

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 December 2022 • 9:45

Image: SeluGallego/Shutterstock.com

WATCH Spain’s Christmas Lottery draw 2022 LIVE here.

As people watch the Christmas Lottery draw from all over Spain, it’s interesting to note that 2022 has had the second most Christmas Lottery sales, according to Spanish media reports on Thursday, December 22.

Sales of the Christmas Lottery Draw in Spain have grown by around 5 per cent compared to 2021 and reached a total of €3,180 million.

As noted, this is the second year in which sales of this Christmas raffle have risen, after the drop registered in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Christmas Lottery, the draw has invoiced €3,180,097,520, while in 2021 the amount collected was €3,028 million.

The average cost per inhabitant has been €67.11.

The community that registered the most Christmas lottery sales was Castilla y León, once again, with €106 per inhabitant.

This was followed by La Rioja, with €97.11; Asturias, with €97.2, and Aragón, with €87.8.

On the other hand, the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, with €17.82 and €16.20 euros respectively, spent the least per inhabitant.

