By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 15:36

Marbella enjoys Christmas casino-style with more than 150 clients and friends. Image: Casino Marbella.

On Thursday, December 15, at 8:00.PM, Casino Marbella celebrated Christmas in style.



Guests enjoyed a magical evening filled with a great atmosphere, haute cuisine, live entertainment, gastronomy and lots of fun.

Under the slogan “This Christmas you are the star” the Casino didn’t want to miss the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with its big family that has been growing year after year.

The perfect combination of live music by “The Vintage Experience”, the extravagant Showman, and the lighting by AG Events turned the night into a spectacular celebration that will remain in the memory of all the guests who attended.

The dinner, hosted by the chef of the Casino Marbella restaurant, Agustin Roman, consisted of a great variety of cocktails and a gastronomic experience full of delicacies.

The party took place in the area reserved for private events, which are held throughout the year.

