Marbella moments with Nicole King: Tis the season

By Nicole King • 22 December 2022 • 10:41

Watch Marbella Now 22.12.22 at 11pm also online

What a very special week we’re in; it’s Christmas and Chanukah and the spirit of goodwill is tangible. I’ve been to some lovely seasonal events and have quite the festive buzz going on, largely thanks to an accumulation of well-being and joy that seem to be the central themes everywhere right now.

It’s so refreshing that we’re putting our “woes” aside and being nicer to one another, more caring. This is just what we all need: to shift our focus and vibration with thoughts of love and goodwill to all. Surprisingly this does enhance our potential, whether for more success at work, love or just for our overall happiness; there are even scientific studies to prove it.

I also feel extra enthused thanks to the motivated and passionate people I’ve been meeting: true examples of how one person’s positivity and tenacity can have such a positive impact. It’s an absolute privilege to be able to share some of what’s going on with you all through my column and my TV show; so many people are worthy of recognition for their efforts.

This week’s Marbella Now (#MN378) is a special festive edition, bringing together some of Marbella’s most interactive international residents.

We start off “out and about” at the Triple A Marbella charity party. You can also do a bit of window shopping thanks to the fashion show by Adele. The event raised a much needed 2400€; a nice reward for the tireless efforts of all the team and volunteers who made it happen. I also recorded at the Age Concern luncheon at The Hogan Stand (ZeroHero Parnters) which opened with the Del Sol Choir to set the scene. After lunch Nathan Dean entertained the crowd and an impressive 1200€ was raised through the raffle and auction. A shout out to Giles Brown for stepping in at the last minute as replacement auctioneer.

I also interview Lily van Tongeren, Vice-President of Triple A to know how to best assist the animal rescue centre at this time of year. Volunteers for daily dog walks and blankets are at the top of the list. Lynda Woodin, volunteer with Age Concern and The British Benevolent Fund also came to RTV Marbella with a great update that these two charities have begun collaborating; where there’s a will there is a way.

Also making it happen is Koen de Vos of Grupo DVos who announces their project for the first fully sustainable apartment development on the Coast. Sustainability is now top of the list of issues raised at the United Nationalities of Marbella Summits and ventures like this set an invaluable precedent.

To finish the show a visit to see the lights in the Old Town, which is just magical right now. Marbella is truly at its best and I’m loving every moment; everyone is so happy that I’m even enjoying going out more. I do so hope we can all maintain the momentum and make all seasons just as jolly.

Happy holidays, dear readers.

