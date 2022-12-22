Mark Slack: Volvo V60 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid – in demand, and for good reason

By Mark Slack • 22 December 2022 • 10:59

Image - Volvo

Volvo’s high-tech march towards electrification includes mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid that offer a more practical solution to those who currently find pure electric isn’t for them. For those that want it there are also an increasing number of all-electric Volvos.

The V60 is Volvo’s mid-size estate and despite the popularity of SUVs Volvo estates are still in demand, and for good reason. Forget any sign of utility because although these are load carriers (not in the same league as the square box Volvos of old but still pretty good) they are also packed with luxurious touches.

Standard fare across all models are such things as auto-dimming mirrors, auto lights, high beam assist, auto wipers, keyless start, cruise, electric and power-folding door mirrors, leather, heated front seats with electric adjustment and lumbar support, heated wiper blades, dual-zone climate control and as you would expect from Volvo there is a plethora of standard safety kit.

Prices start from €47,467 (£41,330) and my test model was the T6 AWD Plus €58,499 (£50,935). Power comes from a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder unit mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive for any kind of weather. With added electric power the V60 propels its rather large frame to the benchmark 100 kph (62 mph) in just 5.2 seconds and a maximum of 112 mph.

Gear changes are smooth, the refinement is excellent and the V60 has an air of unruffled calm even when doing 112 kph (70 mph UK limit) on a motorway. It’s one of those cars that you feel could take you from one end of the country to the other and you would emerge with no aches or feeling in any way jaded.

In pure electric mode, the Volvo can take you 87 km (54 miles) so enough for a commute, but whether you’re running a pure EV or a hybrid you really do need a home charging point to make EVs a practical proposition. If you opt for a plug-in version of the V60 then you can charge it from 0 to 100% off a home charger in 5 hours, less if you find a fast charger.

The interior is modern and minimalist but at the same time has a look and feel of a luxury car rather than a premium one. It’s an object lesson in how to light interiors can look so classy yet remain practical.

In case you haven’t already gathered, I liked the V60, I liked it a lot!

Facts at a Glance

Model: Volvo V60 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T6 AWD Plus

Engine: Petrol electric hybrid – 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol

Gears: 8-speed automatic

Performance: 0-100 kmh (62 mph) 5.2 seconds/Maximum Speed 180 kph (112 mph)

Economy: 0.8l/100km (353.1 mpg) WLTP

Electric only range: 87 km (54 miles)

Emissions: 18 g/km WLTP

The model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

