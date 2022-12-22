Mojacar (Almeria) gets free publicity as well as Ferrero Rocher Christmas lights

By Linda Hall • 22 December 2022 • 13:00

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Mojacar’s Ferrero Rocher prize Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

WINNING Ferrero Rocher’s Christmas illuminations competition brought more to Mojacar than the brightly-lit Pueblo over the holidays.

The town is also featured in a Ferrero Rocher advertising spot shown on national television throughout the Christmas period.

According to an independent analysis carried out for communications consultants Simbiu, Mojacar enjoyed publicity worth €693,640 between December 12, when the municipality was proclaimed the Juntos Brillamos Mas (We shine more brightly together) winner, and December 20.

During this time Mojacar was referred to on 486 occasions, which included the internet editions of As, Hola and El Español as well as in the printed press, radio and television both regionally and nationally, the Simbiu analysis found. These references also provided indirect advertising for Ferrero Rocher.

Although advertising spots were not included in the survey, the prime-time slot on the Cuatro television channel when popular presenter Jesus Vazquez announced the winner would have cost the municipality €33,000.

This was the ninth Juntos Brillamos Mas edition, which was previously won by Astorga (Leon), Guadalupe (Caceres), Morella (Castellon), Puebla de Sanabria (Zamora), Rubielos de Mora (Teruel), Valderrobres (Teruel) y Peñíscola (Castellon).

