By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 13:41

Multilingual Christmas carol enjoyment at the Lux Mundi Fuengirola Ecumenical service. Image: Lux Mundi.

The service took place on Sunday, December 18, in the Parish Church El Carmen y Santa Fe, Los Boliches.

The eclectic congregation included international friends and residents of the Costa del Sol area who came together to pray and enjoy the carols.

The prayers were led by ministers from six different churches, the readings were made in nine different languages and the carols were sung by TIMS, Camerata del Sol and the choirs from the Swedish, Finish church and Virgen del Carmen y Santa Fe parish choir.

It has been described as a most enjoyable Service with the congregation joining at the end in the singing of “Feliz Navidad” led by Don Manolo, the Parish Priest, and the parish choir as an expression of the joy shared during the ecumenical prayer.

The organisers would like to give thanks to all those from the community who came to support this special event of Lux Mundi and also for their generosity during the collection.

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre (Foundation Lux Mundi Centro Ecumenico) is located at Calle Nueva No 3, Fuengirola, 29640. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 10.00.AM until 1.00.PM

For more information or to book an appointment email: [email protected] or call (+34) 952 474 840.

