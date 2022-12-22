Nerja’s 41 Club fun in Comares despite the drizzly conditions

By Betty Henderson • 22 December 2022 • 13:42

Nerja’s 41 Club sheltered from the drizzle in a recent social trip to the mountainside town of Comares!

THE 41 Club in Nerja kicked off the festive season this year with an exciting social event allowing club members to discover more of their local environment. The club for ex-members of Round Table associations held its monthly ‘Munch Brunch’ event in the mountains.

The group saw a gradual return to face-to-face meetings after two years of the pandemic limited group gatherings, and finished the year off in style with a social event in the Axarquía mountains.

14 members gathered for the club’s regular ‘Munch Brunch’ with this year took place in the mountain-top town of Comares on Thursday, December 1.

Overcast weather altered the plans to sightsee around the picturesque town and its castle, but the group enjoyed a hearty meal at the Restaurante Mirador de La Axarquía. Fortunately, the weather dried up and the group enjoyed a stroll and breath-taking views of the dramatic surroundings from their 700-metre high ‘eagle’s nest’ in the mountains!

All ex-Round Table members are welcome in the group, which currently has members from nearly ten countries. The next meeting is set to be held on Thursday, January 12.