News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 22 December 2022 • 19:00

ALICANTE PORT: Generalitat opposes plans for huge petrol storage facility Photo credit: Kallerna

Not here THE regional government asked Spain’s highest court, the Constitutional Tribunal, to approve regulations preventing installation of huge petrol storage deposits at Alicante port. Generalitat regulations require a 1,000-metre distance between the port’s outer perimeter and the nearest residential area, a measure the central government claims is beyond Valencia’s remit.

Fat prize AN entire series of the 05490 ticket which won first prize in the December 22 Christmas Lottery was sold in Torrevieja, as well as administrations in 31 other provinces. Punters who bought a “decimo” or a tenth of an entire ticket each won €400,000 less the taxman’s cut.

Top Ten ELCHE’S Miguel Hernandez University (UMH) entered Spain’s Top Ten list of sustainable universities, coming ninth out of the 29 reviewed by GreenMetric Ranking of World Universities, a body founded by Universitas Indonesia in 2010. The UMH was also ranked 175th worldwide out of 1,050 universities in 80 countries.

Lifeline THE regional government’s Official Bulletin has announced just over €1 million in subsidies for 13 Valencian Community town halls experiencing “special economic and financial difficulties.” These included Daya Vieja, which will receive €131,040 – more than any of the other municipalities – while Bigastro is in line for €91,728.

All shook up THE National Geographic Institute registered a 2.2 earth tremor with an epicentre six kilometres below the surface near the La Pedrera reservoir in San Miguel de Salinas at 1.18 am on December 19. This was San Miguel’s second earthquake this year and the Vega Baja’s 14th.