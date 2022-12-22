News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 22 December 2022 • 19:01

MUNICIPAL STORE: Diputacion president Javier Aureliano hands over the keys to Lijar mayor Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

More services THE Diputacion provincial council is improving services and municipal infrastructure in Lijar and Albanchez with respective investments of €220,000 and €172,500. Lijar will finally have a much-needed Municipal Store with adapted washrooms, while Albanchez’s principal street, Calle Constitucion, will be extended and a new car park built.

Fat prize FRACTIONS of the first prize in the mammoth December 22 Christmas Lottery were sold in Almeria City, San Agustin and Roquetas as well as administrations in 31 other provinces. Punters who bought a “decimo” or a tenth of an entire ticket each won €400,000, less the taxman’s cut.

Bah humbug THE CSIF union, which represents most of the Andalucia’s health professionals, compared the SAS health service to The Grinch owing to delays in paying overtime that had been worked in November. Owing to the SAS’s “lack of foresight” this would not arrive until January, a CSIF statement complained.

Field work PERSONNEL from the First Information Operations Regiment, based in San Juan de Ribera (Valencia), were sent on training exercises in different Almeria municipalities. Specialising in contact with civilian authorities on peacekeeping missions, the soldiers were able to put into practice their training in approaching local leaders or communities.

Slow coach ONCE Almeria-Madrid high speed trains are operative, AVEs stopping at five stations in Vera, Lorca, Murcia, Elche and Orihuela will take four hours to reach Madrid. Others that also stop in Alicante, Villena, Albacete and Cuenca, will take more than five hours, longer than driving between the two cities.