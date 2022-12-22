Nora Johnson: Help! Are you guilty too?

By Nora Johnson • 22 December 2022 • 10:53
Image: r.classen/Shutterstock.com
Well, what about other ancient UK laws that have never been repealed – even though statutes may have rendered some obsolete? Among the weirdest are the ones banning you from eating mince pies on Christmas Day. Guilty as charged, m’lud! But if you lock me up, you’ll have to imprison at least half the UK population too…
Other bizarre laws still in existence include a ban on firing a cannon close to a house, the use of any slide upon ice or snow, or driving cattle through the streets of London. But a pregnant woman can legally relieve herself anywhere she wants!
Finally, it’s illegal not to tell the tax man anything you don’t want him to know, but it’s perfectly legal not to give him information you don’t mind him knowing (umm, yeah. I think I’ve got that).
HAPPY CHRISTMAS!
Nora Johnson's 11 critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers
Novelist Nora Johnson offers insights on everything from current affairs to life in Spain, with humour and a keen eye for detail.
