By Matthew Roscoe • 22 December 2022 • 13:17

Palestinian footballer Ahmed Daraghmeh killed in Israeli raid in Nablus. Image: Palestine Online/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Thursday, December 22, after it was revealed that Palestinian footballer Ahmed Daraghmeh had been shot and killed during an Israeli raid in Nablus, a Palestinian city in the West Bank.

According to local reports, Palestinian footballer Ahmed Daraghmeh was among those killed and wounded during a military raid in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, located approximately 49 kilometres north of Jerusalem.

The 23-year-old, who played for the Thaqafi Tulkarem football team and was a resident of the northern West Bank city of Tubas, is reported to have died after suffering gunshot wounds from the attack, which occurred in the early hours of December 22.

Times of Gaza shared a video of the young man’s father crying after hearing about his son’s death.

“Father of Ahmad Daraghmeh upon receiving the martyrdom of his son who was killed by the lsraeli occupation forces last night in Nablus,” the news outlet wrote alongside the clip.

"Father of Ahmad Daraghmeh upon receiving the martyrdom of his son who was killed by the lsraeli occupation forces last night in Nablus."

Tributes have flooded social media following the death of Ahmed Daraghmeh.

Palestine Online shared a video of the young man playing football, alongside the caption: “While the world celebrates the players after the #WorldCup, in Palestine, Israeli occupation forces shot and killed Palestinian football player Ahmed Daraghmeh during a military raid into Nablus after midnight. Rest in peace, Ahmed!”

While the world celebrates the players after the #WorldCup, in Palestine, Israeli occupation forces shot and killed Palestinian football player Ahmed Daraghmeh during a military raid into Nablus after midnight. Rest in peace, Ahmed!

Another person wrote: “This professional player/scorer / Ahmed Daraghmeh, was killed by the Israeli occupation a while ago in Nablus, he plays in a local club in Palestine and was waiting for him to represent the Palestinian national team 🇵🇸 Israel prevented him from achieving his dream 💔”

This professional player/scorer / Ahmed Daraghmeh, was killed by the Israeli occupation a while ago in Nablus, he plays in a local club in Palestine and was waiting for him to represent the Palestinian national team 🇵🇸 Israel prevented him from achieving his dream 💔

“Ahmed Daraghmeh (23 years old) was shot dead by the occupation during the clashes in the vicinity of Yusef’s shrine in Nablus. He was a rising star for Tulkarm Cultural Club (soccer). He scored 6 goals in 4 matches played this year,” another person on Twitter said.

Ahmed Daraghmeh (23 years old) was shot dead by the occupation during the clashes in the vicinity of Yusef's shrine in Nablus. He was a rising star for Tulkarm Cultural Club (soccer). He scored 6 goals in 4 matches played this year.

