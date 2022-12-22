BREAKING: The French serial killer 'The Serpent' is to be released from his Nepalese prison Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1955

By Marcos • 22 December 2022 • 10:40

Alzheimer concept, crossword Puzzle with pencil

WORD SPIRAL

1 Utah; 2 Howl; 3 Loud; 4 Date; 5 Emir; 6 Raft; 7 Tang; 8 Germ; 9 Mate; 10 Earn; 11 Near; 12 Ring; 13 Goal; 14 Lung; 15 Gash; 16 Hurl.
GARLAND

QUICK QUIZ

1 Charles I; 2 Sir Douglas Bader; 3 Yankee; 4 Monkey; 5 Bachelor of Arts; 6 M; 7 Lord Robert Baden-Powell; 8 Johann Sebastian Bach; 9 Sett; 10 Yale.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Locksmiths; 7 Noted; 8 Leander; 10 Open-cast; 11 Coup; 13 Rattle; 15 Snakes; 17 Gore; 18 Basement; 21 Dragoon; 22 Taper; 23 Collateral.
Down: 1 Lathe; 2 Codicils; 3 Splash; 4 Iran; 5 Haddock; 6 Encouraged; 9 Repository; 12 Inventor; 14 Tornado; 16 Magnet; 19 Expel; 20 Coal

QUICK

Across: 1 Quiet; 6 Ideal; 9 Cottage; 10 Swear; 11 Neigh; 12 Brood; 13 Caption; 15 Web; 17 Epee; 18 Please; 19 Ensue; 20 Savage; 22 Dene; 24 Ere; 25 Several; 26 Three; 27 Store; 28 Backs; 29 Eardrum; 30 Fated; 31 Teeny.
Down: 2 Unwrap; 3 Ecarte; 4 Tor; 5 Stern; 6 Ignoble; 7 Deed; 8 Argues; 12 Boyne; 13 Cease; 14 Peeve; 15 Wafer; 16 Bevel; 18 Puree; 19 Egghead; 21 Aretha; 22 Defame; 23 Napkin; 25 Seedy; 26 Tree; 28 But.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Musician, 7 Sauce, 8 Snow white, 9 Ski, 10 Rain, 11 Carrot, 13 Jigsaw, 14 Stress, 17 Mantel, 18 Toys, 20 Eve, 22 Tradición, 23 Irons, 24 Contento.
Down: 1 Miser, 2 Snowing, 3 Cows, 4 Amigas, 5 Guest, 6 Bebidas, 7 Secreto, 12 Walnuts, 13 Joyería, 15 Emoción, 16 Venado, 17 Mejor, 19 Santo, 21 List.

NONAGRAM

abet, able, alba, bale, ball, bate, beat, beet, bell, belt, beta, blag, blat, abate, bagel, begat, beget, belle, betel, bleat, gable, gleba, glebe, label, tabla, table, ablate, ballet, beagle, eatable, BAGATELLE

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading