Puzzle Solutions Edition 1955

By Marcos • 22 December 2022 • 10:40
Alzheimer concept, crossword Puzzle with pencil
1 Utah; 2 Howl; 3 Loud; 4 Date; 5 Emir; 6 Raft; 7 Tang; 8 Germ; 9 Mate; 10 Earn; 11 Near; 12 Ring; 13 Goal; 14 Lung; 15 Gash; 16 Hurl.
GARLAND
1 Charles I; 2 Sir Douglas Bader; 3 Yankee; 4 Monkey; 5 Bachelor of Arts; 6 M; 7 Lord Robert Baden-Powell; 8 Johann Sebastian Bach; 9 Sett; 10 Yale.
Across: 1 Locksmiths; 7 Noted; 8 Leander; 10 Open-cast; 11 Coup; 13 Rattle; 15 Snakes; 17 Gore; 18 Basement; 21 Dragoon; 22 Taper; 23 Collateral.
Down: 1 Lathe; 2 Codicils; 3 Splash; 4 Iran; 5 Haddock; 6 Encouraged; 9 Repository; 12 Inventor; 14 Tornado; 16 Magnet; 19 Expel; 20 Coal
Across: 1 Quiet; 6 Ideal; 9 Cottage; 10 Swear; 11 Neigh; 12 Brood; 13 Caption; 15 Web; 17 Epee; 18 Please; 19 Ensue; 20 Savage; 22 Dene; 24 Ere; 25 Several; 26 Three; 27 Store; 28 Backs; 29 Eardrum; 30 Fated; 31 Teeny.
Down: 2 Unwrap; 3 Ecarte; 4 Tor; 5 Stern; 6 Ignoble; 7 Deed; 8 Argues; 12 Boyne; 13 Cease; 14 Peeve; 15 Wafer; 16 Bevel; 18 Puree; 19 Egghead; 21 Aretha; 22 Defame; 23 Napkin; 25 Seedy; 26 Tree; 28 But.
Across: 1 Musician, 7 Sauce, 8 Snow white, 9 Ski, 10 Rain, 11 Carrot, 13 Jigsaw, 14 Stress, 17 Mantel, 18 Toys, 20 Eve, 22 Tradición, 23 Irons, 24 Contento.
Down: 1 Miser, 2 Snowing, 3 Cows, 4 Amigas, 5 Guest, 6 Bebidas, 7 Secreto, 12 Walnuts, 13 Joyería, 15 Emoción, 16 Venado, 17 Mejor, 19 Santo, 21 List.
abet, able, alba, bale, ball, bate, beat, beet, bell, belt, beta, blag, blat, abate, bagel, begat, beget, belle, betel, bleat, gable, gleba, glebe, label, tabla, table, ablate, ballet, beagle, eatable, BAGATELLE
EASY
HARD
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.