Rate That Crypto and Big Eyes are cryptos with growth potential for 2023

By EWN • 22 December 2022 • 13:00

The crypto winter has brought about uncertainty in the market and discouraged many investors. It has made some rethink investing due to the large sum they have lost in the system.

Various cryptocurrencies exist in the market, but it is important to look out for those that have potential and will generate profit when invested. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Rate That Crypto (RTC) are cryptocurrencies with growth potential expected to blow up the crypto market in 2023.

Let’s explore these cryptos with growth potential for 2023!

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is a big learning platform for everyone.

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that focuses on learning and earning cryptocurrencies. Rate That Crypto seeks to enlighten and educate individuals on the meaning and explanation of crypto.

Often, individuals struggle with knowing the difference between cryptos or why they should invest in one. Some individuals even see crypto as a scam and have no intention of investing due to a lack of knowledge. Other crypto projects assume that everyone knows about crypto, but RTC provides a platform to educate both experienced and newbie crypto investors.

Rate That Crypto solves the problem of inadequacy of knowledge facing cryptocurrency. It is devoted to educating individuals about crypto. It makes RTC a cryptocurrency that will attract investors because those with little knowledge of crypto can learn and then invest.

RTC brought a new perspective to the crypto space that other projects didn’t consider. Teaching users about crypto will keep them aware of the market situation, reducing the loss of investments and discouragement that investors face.

Rate That Crypto provides a staking platform for its players. Players can stake their coins and make predictions about a token, such as if it will rise or fall for some time. If the prediction is correct, the player is rewarded.

RTC is a platform for all investors because it will attract more investors and even crypto whales as predictions become more consistent and correct. Rate That Crypto is the next big thing in the crypto market because it has multiple potentials to grow by 2023.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) brings a new perspective to meme coins.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a decentralized program in the blockchain ecosystem that runs on the Ethereum network. Big Eyes is big on strong community building and integration. It built an ecosystem where all participants and investors interact and encourage each other.

Initially, most meme coins followed a particular pattern in the form of dogs with different colors and features. But Big Eyes is a new meme coin that brought a fresh initiative to the crypto world. Big Eyes took the risk of incorporating a cat theme or logo into its design and cat avatars.

The bold step to change the logo captivated the attention of the crypto world and began moving in the direction of Big Eyes. BIG also shares the idea of giving back to the globe by donating huge sums of money to protect aquatic life.

Big Eyes plans to change the position of wealth from other blockchain sectors and channel it to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. BIG aims to become the most popular meme coin by using its adorable appearance to attract influencers and crypto whales.

BIG tries to make its users’ experience enjoyable and entertaining with its structure and cat-centered visual presentation. Big Eyes puts the users’ needs first and sorts for ways to meet needs that arise in the community.

Even though Big Eyes has the potential to make wealth for its users since it’s distinguished from other meme coins, Rate That Crypto is the game changer with growth potential in the crypto market. It keeps crypto knowledge alive by transferring it and educating others about it. Through RTC, individuals with no knowledge of crypto can become investors. RTC is a cryptocurrency to invest in today! Rate That Crypto has the potential to grow and blow up by 2023.

For the latest news on Rate That Crypto check out the RTC Discord Server and join the telegram group.

For more information on Rate That Crypto visit the links below:

Presale Website: www.ratethatcrypto.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ratethatcrypto

HOW TO BUY RATE THAT CRYPTO (RTC)

NOTE:

USD Coin (USDC) on the Polygon network is required to buy the $RTC presale

Ensure that you have a small amount of Polygon (MATIC) to cover gas fees.

MetaMask is highly recommended (either desktop or in-app). However, TrustWallet and Coinbase Wallets are also supported

HOW TO BUY USDC (PoS)

OPTION 1: BUY USDC DIRECTLY

A) IMPORT THE USDC TOKEN

Copy the Polygon USDC token address: 0x2791Bca1f2de4661ED88A30C99A7a9449Aa84174

In your MetaMask Wallet, Press ‘Import token’ and paste the address.

B) BUY VIA TRANSAK/ MOONPAY USING YOUR CARD

From MetaMask, press Buy and you choose either MoonPay or Transak. You will need to follow their additional steps, likely including KYC depending on your local region

OPTION 2: POLYGON BRIDGE

A) BRIDGE ETHEREUM TOKENS

Go to the Polygon Bridge and select your Ethereum based token that you wish to bridge to Polygon. Ideally USDC, but you can also bridge ETH, MATIC, USDT etc.

*If you bridge Ethereum based USDC to Polygon USDC, you can skip Step 2 and are done!

B) SWAP FOR USDC (IF NEEDED)

Select Polygon Swap on the left pane and enter the token value amount that you wish to swap for Polygon USDC. Approve and Confirm the transaction in your Wallet

HOW TO BUY RTC

A) VISIT RATETHATCRYPTO.COM AND CONNECT YOUR WALLET

Ensure the Polygon Network is selected and then press ‘CONNECT WALLET’

B) ENABLE PERMISSION

Confirm that you allow the contract to access your USDC balance. Don’t worry, no transaction will occur yet

Enter the $USDC amount that you wish to invest. The minimum investment is $10.

C) ENTER AMOUNT D) APPROVE TRANSACTION

Press ‘Approve Transaction’ and confirm the request in your Wallet when prompted

E) PURCHASE $RTC!

Press ‘Purchase RTC’ and confirm the transaction once more in your Wallet

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido