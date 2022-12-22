By Matthew Roscoe • 22 December 2022 • 7:54

Two former Roscosmos bosses injured in Donetsk bombing by Ukraine. Image: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government and head of Roscosmos (Russia’s State Space Corporation) Dmitry Rogozin and former head of Roscosmos’ internal audit team Artyom Melnikov were both injured in a bomb blast in Donetsk, Ukraine.

The two former Roscosmos bosses were reportedly at a restaurant in Donetsk celebrating Rogozin’s birthday when a missile from Ukraine landed close by and injured them both.

Reports from BAZA suggest that multiple people were injured in the blast just outside the Shesh-Besh restaurant on December 21.

Two people reportedly died due to the attack.

Eastern European media outlet NEXTA reported comments made by Mr Rogozin, which confirmed his injuries.

He said: “Wounded in the back. I will live.

“The shrapnel [passed] a centimetre from my spine.”

Alongside injuries to Rogozin and Melnikov, Vitaly Khotsenko, the chairman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), was also hurt.

BAZA also reported that Khotsenko’s bodyguard died in the blast.

Rogozin was dismissed earlier this year as the head of the state-run Roscosmos Space corporation.

On Friday, July 15, Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, dismissed Roscosmos Space Corporation’s Director-General.

A statement at the time read: “Yury Borisov appointed director general of state corporation Roscosmos.”

“The head of state has signed a decree “On the Director General of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos”.”

Melnikov was also dismissed when Borisov was appointed.

