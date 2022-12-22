BREAKING: Russian aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov on fire

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 December 2022 • 15:47

A FIRE reportedly broke out aboard the Russian aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov on Thursday, December 22.

Russian aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov caught fire while it was docked at the Zvezdochka shipyard in Murmansk, Russia.

According to local emergency services, “there was a fire on board the Admiral Kuznetsov, which is standing in the dry dock of the Zvezdochka ship repair plant.

“No casualties, 20 people were evacuated,” a source told Russian state-controlled media outlet TASS.

Initial reports suggest that the fire originated in the portside cabins and was localised in an area of 6 square metres.

This is not the fist time Admiral Kuznetsov has caught fire, as pointed out by many people on social media.

One person wrote: “Hurrah: Old Smokey’s on fire again, reportedly just a small one this time. In dock since 2018, Russia’s trying to convert its only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, from coal-powered 🤦. During that time, it has suffered (c pics) 2 fires, people killed & a large crane fell on it 🤣”

One person joked: “It is always hard to tell whether the Russian carrier Admiral Kuznetsov is burning or it is only the engines running.”

According to the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), the fire was extinguished and no damage was done.

