By Matthew Roscoe • 22 December 2022 • 9:31

Taxi strike OFF over Christmas and New Year in Alicante, Valencia and Castellón. Image: Christian Mueller/Shutterstock.com

THE planned taxi drivers’ strike for Christmas and New Year in Alicante, Valencia and Castellón has been called off, as reported on Thursday, December 22.

Great news for residents of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón this Christmas and New Year after it was announced that the two-day taxi drivers’ strike had been called off.

The strike action was called off after taxi drivers in Alicante, Valencia and Castellón agreed to an 8 per cent increase in fares with the Regional Ministry of Transport, which will be effective in January or February once published in the DOGV (Official Gazette of the Valencian Community), according to Informacion.

Councillor Rebeca Torró agreed to the new terms with the Taxi Drivers’ Confederation.

The Executive Committee of the Confederation announced the cancellation of the strikes planned for Christmas and New Year via a statement.

“Although not all the demands proposed by the Confederation have been achieved, we must recognise the efforts of the Regional Ministry in reaching an agreement, although we will continue to wait for the commitments to be fulfilled in the coming months,” it read.

One of the commitments reached is believed to be that tariffs will update in January every year (if there is an increase in costs).

Negotiations are still ongoing.

