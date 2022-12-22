By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 15:23

The winning Christmas shop windows of Torrevieja (Alicante). Image: Torrevieja City Council.

All small and medium-sized businesses in the municipality of Torrevieja were requested to decorate their shop window or facade for Christmas which meant they could participate in Christmas Window Dressing Contest 2022.



The Councillor for Commerce actively encouraged all Torrevieja establishments to participate in the hope that it would boost local commerce.

Have you taken a stroll around Torrevieja during the Christmas period and looked at shop decorations, could you pick a winner?

Torrevieja Town Hall had the tough job and, after much deliberation, announced that the first prize of €1,000 was to awarded to Dr. Jorge Requena Dental Clinic, the second prize of €800 to Vera Pharmacy and in third place, winning €500, Carmina Florist.

There were also ten runner-up prizes of €300 which were awarded to Optics Sea, Chantal, Casa Macia, Hernandez Jewelry, La Sal Pharmacy, Pharmacy Mª Carmen Cayuelas, Di Balloons, Nougat C. Arques Pla, Gore c/ Ramón Gallud and Frigate Pharmacy.

