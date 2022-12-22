By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 15:23
The winning Christmas shop windows of Torrevieja (Alicante). Image: Torrevieja City Council.
The Councillor for Commerce actively encouraged all Torrevieja establishments to participate in the hope that it would boost local commerce.
Have you taken a stroll around Torrevieja during the Christmas period and looked at shop decorations, could you pick a winner?
Torrevieja Town Hall had the tough job and, after much deliberation, announced that the first prize of €1,000 was to awarded to Dr. Jorge Requena Dental Clinic, the second prize of €800 to Vera Pharmacy and in third place, winning €500, Carmina Florist.
There were also ten runner-up prizes of €300 which were awarded to Optics Sea, Chantal, Casa Macia, Hernandez Jewelry, La Sal Pharmacy, Pharmacy Mª Carmen Cayuelas, Di Balloons, Nougat C. Arques Pla, Gore c/ Ramón Gallud and Frigate Pharmacy.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.