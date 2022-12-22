By Matthew Roscoe • 22 December 2022 • 8:18

Ukraine empathically celebrates killing 100,000 Russian soldiers as latest combat losses revealed. Image: Ukraine MoD/Twitter

TAKING to social media on Thursday, December 22, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence empathically celebrated the death of 100,000 Russian soldiers since the war began in February, as Russia’s latest combat losses were revealed.

As the latest Russian combat losses were revealed, Ukraine’s MoD mocked Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in the caption of the large image announcing the Russian soldiers’ deaths.

The Defence of Ukraine account on Twitter wrote: “100,000 soldiers have been recognised with awards in 10 months of the full-scale war – Russian #DefMin Sergei Shoigu. What an amazing coincidence.”

100,000 soldiers have been recognized with awards in 10 months of the full-scale war – russian #DefMin Sergei Shoigu. What an amazing coincidence. pic.twitter.com/ESM2fKmaXk — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 22, 2022

The news of the Russian soldiers’ deaths comes after the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army published the latest Russian combat losses.

On Thursday, December 22, in the updated Russian combat losses, it was announced that around 660 more soldiers from Russia were reportedly killed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, December 21.

This takes the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine to 100,400.

Another two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

One more Russian tank was also destroyed as well as five more drones deployed by Russia.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of six Russian artillery systems, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1978. One MLRS system of Russia was destroyed by Ukraine, meaning that Russian troops have had 413 destroyed by Ukraine’s army.

The loss of one Russian tank takes the total lost by Russia in Ukraine to 3003.

The destruction of five more Russian drones means Putin’s army has now lost 1693 in Ukraine.

Another Russian aircraft was reportedly destroyed which means that Ukraine has shot down 283.

Понад 100 000 російських окупантів ліквідовано pic.twitter.com/r1C2wlVvP6 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 22, 2022

