Vladimir Putin on Ukraine: ‘We will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better’

22 December 2022

Image of Vladimir Putin at press conference. Credit: Baza Telegram via smotri_media

During a press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said of the conflict in Ukraine: ‘We will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better’.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a press conference today, Thursday, December 22. Among the topics to be addressed was the recent cap on natural gas prices by the EU. During his speech, he said that he wanted the conflict in Ukraine to end ‘the sooner, the better’.

“Our goal is to end this conflict. We are striving for this and will continue to strive… so we will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better”, commented the leader.



Baza covered Putin’s speech on its Telegram channel, reporting the main points that Putin told the assembled reporters: “Our aim is not to spin the flywheel of a military conflict, but rather to end the war. And that is what we are striving for”.

He continued: “Russia is spending military reserves, and these are big numbers, but the difference with the Ukrainian military-industrial complex is huge. Kyiv will soon have no reserves left”, adding: “The special operation is a forced and necessary measure”.

On the subject of peace talks, he said: “We did not refuse to negotiate. All armed conflicts end with negotiations”. Putin added: “The intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses, the chicken pecks grain by grain”.

Putin claimed that Russia had experienced “a confident year”, and insisted that: “The predicted collapse of the economy has not happened. Unemployment figures are at a minimum”.

Asked about the EU’s recent cap on natural gas prices, the President responded confidently: “We will lose nothing from the oil price ceiling. The retaliatory decree will be signed on Monday-Tuesday”.



