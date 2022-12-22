Wagner PMC takes delivery of arms shipment in Ukraine from North Korea

By Chris King • 22 December 2022 • 18:17

Image of Wagner PMC fighters. Credit: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s notorious Wagner PMC mercenary organisation took delivery of an arms shipment in Ukraine from North Korea.

According to a report today, Thursday, December 22, the Wagner PMC Group took delivery of a shipment of arms in Ukraine from North Korea. Reuters reported that their source of information was a senior U.S. administration official.

The anonymous source told the news outlet: “We can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for the equipment. Last month, North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by Wagner”.

“We are concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment to Wagner”, the source continued. They added that after assessing the situation, this latest development would not change the dynamics on the Ukrainian battlefield. The intelligence was due to be made public at some point today.

Pyongyang’s actions will be raised with the Security Council after the official pointed out that North Korea appears to have violated the United Nations Security Council resolution. Weapons experts are of the opinion that North Korea already possesses not only short-range weapons but ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets anywhere on the planet.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner PMC, allegedly has large quantities of his private mercenary army operating in the Ukrainian conflict. According to the inside source, Vladimir Putin is becoming increasingly reliant on his ally.

After Russia annexed Crimea in 2017, the Wagner group was added to a trade blacklist. New curbs unveiled yesterday, Wednesday 21, by the Biden administration, were aimed at tightening technology exports to the likes of Prigozhin’s organisation. As a result, Wagner PMC is now classed as a military end user which will allegedly cut its access to equipment.

Alan Estevez, the U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security said: “The Wagner Group is one of the most notorious mercenary organisations in the world and is actively committing atrocities and human rights abuses across Ukraine”.

“Today we are sending a clear message to non-state actors seeking to pick up the baton of brutality from Putin’s faltering military that the Department of Commerce will not hesitate to act against them”, he added.

___________________________________________________________

