By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 11:32

Alicante launches free Christmas bus for citizens to visit and enjoy Christmas activities. Image: Alicante City Council.

The special line connects the city centre to visit the Town Hall Square with its huge tree of lights, the giant figures of the Nativity Scene in the Explanada, the ice rink in the Plaza de Toros and the Seneca Square with the Christmas market.

The Christmas bus will run until January 6, from 9:00.AM until 10:30.PM, with a frequency of 15 minutes and free of charge. The route will run along the Rambla, Plaza de Espana (Panteon de Quijano), Plaza de los Luceros, Reyes Catolicos, Avenidas del Doctor Gadea and Federico Soto, and Portal de Elche.

The councillor for Transport, Manuel Villar, explained that “once again, Alicante residents will be able to visit the Alicante Christmas scenes ‘in style’, as the municipal Christmas campaign says, with the city bus, free of charge and accessible, especially for the elderly and those with mobility difficulties.”

Villar took the opportunity to also call on people to leave their private vehicles parked at home or in public car parks and use public transport to travel around the Christmas scenes in a more sustainable way, reducing the presence of vehicles in the city centre and minimising the carbon footprint”.

The aim of this service is to facilitate the movement of all Alicante residents during the festive season so that they can do their shopping or enjoy the wide range of activities that the Alicante City Council has prepared. There are more than 50 activities concentrated mainly in the Town Hall Square, Explanada, Plaza de Toros, Plaza de la Montañeta and Plaza de Seneca.

