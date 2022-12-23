By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 11:23
Altea Town Council provides Civil Protection with two brand-spanking new motorbikes. Image: Altea City Council.
De la Hoz highlighted the great service provided by Civil Protection indicating that “they are of great help at the events and festivals that take place in the municipality and with the purchase of these two vehicles we seek that they can develop their activities with more dynamism and mobility.”
“Until now Civil Protection had an all-terrain vehicle and a van and the acquisition of the two motorbikes will be very useful for the services provided by the Civil Protection Unit in Altea as they will make it more operational”. De la Hoz concluded.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
