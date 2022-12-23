By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 11:23

Altea Town Council provides Civil Protection with two brand-spanking new motorbikes. Image: Altea City Council.

The Altea Town Council has acquired and made available to the Civil Protection service of the municipality two 125cc scooters, confirmed the mayor, Miguel de la Hoz.

De la Hoz highlighted the great service provided by Civil Protection indicating that “they are of great help at the events and festivals that take place in the municipality and with the purchase of these two vehicles we seek that they can develop their activities with more dynamism and mobility.”

“Until now Civil Protection had an all-terrain vehicle and a van and the acquisition of the two motorbikes will be very useful for the services provided by the Civil Protection Unit in Altea as they will make it more operational”. De la Hoz concluded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.