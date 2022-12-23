By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 9:33
Are you fed up looking for parking spaces? Would you like to buy your own? Image: Estepona City Council.
Those interested in buying a space have up until December 30, at 2:00.PM to reserve their spot with the Town Hall in person or on the municipal website www.estepona.es.
On sale are 51 spaces for vehicles, nine parking spaces for cars for people with reduced mobility and two for motorbikes.
The Ajedrez car park has a total of 500 parking spaces, half of which are on rotation and the rest are owned by registered residents of the town.
This is the fifth car park in the municipal network with a cost of €1 per day for the user. This network of car parks now has a total of more than 1,350 spaces located in the central Plaza Antonia Guerrero, Avenida San Lorenzo, the new Town Hall and the Athletics Stadium.
