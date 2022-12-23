By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 15:39

Begin 2023 being entertained by a traditional New Year's concert in true Austrian style. Image: Moldovan Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Moldovan Philharmonic Orchestra based in Chisinau was founded eighty-five years ago.

This makes it one of the oldest musical institutions in Moldova and makes it a repository of Moldovan cultural, classical and folk heritage.

The orchestra is made up of teachers, graduates of musical academies and conservatories in Moldova, Ukraine and Russia.

The concert takes place at Alicante’s Teatro Principal on Sunday, January 1 at 7:00.PM.

For more information or to book tickets email: [email protected] or call (+34) 965202380.

The Teatro Principal located at Plaza Chapí, s/n-03001, is one of the most important buildings in Alicante.

In 1845 several city merchants, two aristocrats, and two families of owners decided to build a theatre. The building project was carried out by the Alicante architect, Emilio Jover Perron, in a neoclassical style and was named Teatro Principal. Still today, the theatre hosts some of the greatest concerts, operas and musicals in the region.

