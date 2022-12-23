BREAKING: England World Cup winning defender dies aged 83

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 December 2022 • 11:52

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Friday, December 23, following the news that one of England’s 1966 World Cup winners has died at the age of 83.

England’s World Cup winning defender George Cohen has died aged 83, according to his former club Fulham.

Premier League side Fulham paid tribute to their former player, who spent his entire professional career at the London club.

“Everyone associated with Fulham Football Club is desperately saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen – George Cohen MBE,” the club wrote.

“A one club man, George made 459 appearances for his beloved Whites, in addition to earning 37 England caps, with whom he famously won the World Cup in 1966.”

Most famously during his illustrious career, George started the move that led to the goal which proved the winner in the 2-1 Semi-Final victory over Portugal.

The right-back then played all 120 minutes of England’s World Cup win over West Germany, which saw the Three Lions triumph 4-2 after extra-time.

He featured seven more times for his country after that tournament, and was duly awarded an MBE in 2000 for his services to football, alongside four of his teammates from ’66; Roger Hunt, Alan Ball, Ray Wilson and Nobby Stiles.

George’s playing days were cut tragically short at the age of just 29, after suffering a nasty knee injury. Cruelly coming at a time when he was playing what he considered to be the best football of his life, he never fully recovered and was forced to call time on his career.

One of the biggest endorsements of his talent came when the legendary winger George Best described him as “the best full-back I ever played against.”

Tributes poured into social media following the news of Cohen’s death.

One person wrote: “RIP George, a true gent and legend. My sons namesake, which baffled George to begin with that Cohen was his first name.”

Another person wrote: “Legend. RIP”

“Really sad news for his family and everyone connected to Fulham. Legendary status and above all a gentleman. Met him a couple of times and was a very nice man. Will be greatly missed. RIP George Cohen MBE 🤍” another wrote on Twitter.

While another said: “RIP George Cohen, True England Legend God Bless🙏🙏🙏🔴⚪️”

