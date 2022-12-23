BREAKING: Pro-Russian head of Lyubimovka in Ukraine's Kherson region reportedly assassinated Close
BREAKING: 550 passengers evacuated after Staten Island ferry catches fire in New York

By Chris King • 23 December 2022 • 1:32

Image of a Staten Island ferry. Credit: Google maps - Teun Te Poele

A small fire broke out in the engine room of the Staten Island ferry resulting in almost 550 passengers having to be evacuated onto tugboats.

 

More than 550 passengers were evacuated from the Staten Island ferry this Thursday, December 22, after a small fire broke out. The incident occurred at around 5:18pm local time, with the fire reportedly starting in the engine room.

The Sandy Ground ferry was travelling its normal route from Manhattan to Staten Island near the Statue of Liberty when the fire was located. According to New York Fire Department (FDNY), the ferry was in New York Harbour when it stalled.

It was subsequently taken back to St. George Terminal on Staten Island where the vessel was anchored safely near Bayonne. There are no reports of injuries.

Video footage uploaded onto social media shows the 558 passengers filing off the ferry in an orderly manner, assisted by members of the NY Waterway. They were loaded onto the Franklin Delano Roosevelt ferry that took them ashore.

One user on Twitter posted @Garitaaaaa: “What an experience being in the middle of the bay. Unfortunately, the water taxi I was on was too low to help evacuate the Staten Island Ferry that caught fire. However, it is such a moment you can’t forget from being in the middle of the water to being told to go to the back”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article.

