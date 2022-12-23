By Chris King • 23 December 2022 • 1:32

Image of a Staten Island ferry. Credit: Google maps - Teun Te Poele

A small fire broke out in the engine room of the Staten Island ferry resulting in almost 550 passengers having to be evacuated onto tugboats.

More than 550 passengers were evacuated from the Staten Island ferry this Thursday, December 22, after a small fire broke out. The incident occurred at around 5:18pm local time, with the fire reportedly starting in the engine room.

The Sandy Ground ferry was travelling its normal route from Manhattan to Staten Island near the Statue of Liberty when the fire was located. According to New York Fire Department (FDNY), the ferry was in New York Harbour when it stalled.

During this evening’s rush, the #StatenIslandFerry the Sandy Ground, had to be temporarily anchored near Bayonne due to a fire limited to the engine room. We are currently working alongside our sister agencies to coordinate a safe transfer of passengers to other vessels. — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) December 22, 2022

It was subsequently taken back to St. George Terminal on Staten Island where the vessel was anchored safely near Bayonne. There are no reports of injuries.

Video footage uploaded onto social media shows the 558 passengers filing off the ferry in an orderly manner, assisted by members of the NY Waterway. They were loaded onto the Franklin Delano Roosevelt ferry that took them ashore.

This evening, NY Waterway assisted with the evacuation of a Staten Island Ferry that experienced an engine room fire. NY Waterway’s Franklin Delano Roosevelt ferry evacuated 558 passengers, who are now being brought to St. George on Staten Island. — NY Waterway (@ridetheferry) December 22, 2022

One user on Twitter posted @Garitaaaaa: “What an experience being in the middle of the bay. Unfortunately, the water taxi I was on was too low to help evacuate the Staten Island Ferry that caught fire. However, it is such a moment you can’t forget from being in the middle of the water to being told to go to the back”.

