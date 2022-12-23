By Chris King • 23 December 2022 • 19:03

LadBaby make UK Christmas No1 chart history, toppling The Beatles

LadBaby have landed the prestigious Official Christmas No1 spot in the UK charts for the fifth consecutive year, overtaking The Beatles.

According to the UK Official Chart released today, Friday, December 23, LadBaby have claimed the Official Christmas No1 spot in the UK charts. In doing so, they landed their fifth consecutive festive chart-topping single, a new record.

❄️ LadBaby are the UK’s Christmas Number 1 2022 ❄️ Mark and Roxanne Hoyle make UK chart history today – get the full story: #XmasNo1 #LadBaby https://t.co/tW4fsErxi0 pic.twitter.com/B6KNDh06hU — Official Charts (@officialcharts) December 23, 2022

The record for the most Christmas No1’s was previously held by The Beatles who racked up four hits in 1963, 1964, 1965, and 1967. Their hits were not in consecutive years though, unlike internet phenomenons LadBaby who now enter the record books with this incredible achievement.

Competition this year was stiff, with two classic festive songs from past years fighting LadBaby all the way. Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ and Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ were in the running in the lead-up to the charts being revealed.

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have another smash on their hands after the release of ‘Food Aid’. It sold in excess of 65,000 chart units and in the process became the fastest-selling single so far in 2022.

Last year they hit the top spot with ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’, in collaboration with Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran. In 2020 they went to No1 with ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’, following ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ in 2019. The string of hits started in 2018 with ‘We Built This City’.

___________________________________________________________

