BREAKING: Multiple injuries after MASSIVE 100+ vehicle pileup on I-75N in Ohio

By Chris King • 23 December 2022 • 20:24
Multiple injuries after MASSIVE 100+ vehicle pileup on I-75N in Ohio
A massive pileup has been reported on the I-75N in Ohio today, Friday, December 23. More than 100 vehicles are believed to be caught up in the horrendous incident in atrocious wintery conditions.
The incident occurred at the Ohio turnpike Turnpike between milepost 118/106 in Kirkwood, Sandusky County, Ohio. Emergency crews have been deployed to the scene and are attending to the passengers, some of whom are reported to be trapped under heavy goods vehicles.
There are no reports yet about the number of injuries that might have been suffered in the collisions.
#Breaking: Just in – Reports of an massive 100+ car pileup on the I-75N in #Ohio, #US, reports of multiple fatalities and dozens of injured people. pic.twitter.com/C8SrtR7THB
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 23, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
