BREAKING UPDATE - Death toll rises to three in Paris shooting as riots breakout Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Multiple injuries after MASSIVE 100+ vehicle pileup on I-75N in Ohio

By Chris King • 23 December 2022 • 20:24

Multiple injuries after MASSIVE 100+ vehicle pileup on I-75N in Ohio

A massive pileup in wintery conditions on the I-75N in Ohio involved more than 100 vehicles with multiple injuries reported.

 

A massive pileup has been reported on the I-75N in Ohio today, Friday, December 23. More than 100 vehicles are believed to be caught up in the horrendous incident in atrocious wintery conditions.

The incident occurred at the Ohio turnpike Turnpike between milepost 118/106 in Kirkwood, Sandusky County, Ohio. Emergency crews have been deployed to the scene and are attending to the passengers, some of whom are reported to be trapped under heavy goods vehicles.

There are no reports yet about the number of injuries that might have been suffered in the collisions.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading