BREAKING UPDATE – On person dead, two seriously injured in Paris shooting

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 December 2022 • 12:47

12.46 (December 23) – Police have now confirmed that at least one person has died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

They have also confirmed that two of the other victims are in serious condition after the shooting near a Kurdish Centre.

The First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire,  has thanked the police for their quick response and said that he is working with them to understand what happened.

 

 

12.41 (December 23) – Several people have been wounded after a 60-year-old gunman opened fire in the 10th arrondissement of Paris this morning.

 

According to the news channel BFMTV on Friday, December 23 at least one person has been seriously injured with at least five others also sustaining injuries.

The shooting which took place in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, at the level of the rue d’Enghien saw the man firing seven or eight shots in the street according to eyewitnesses.

A local shopkeeper said, “Seven to eight shots fired in the street, it’s total panic, we remained locked inside.”

Police are said to be on the scene and people have been asked to avoid the area, although they believe that the man has been arrested and is in police custody. No further information has been provided and the motive for the shooting that has left several injured is as yet unknown.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

