BREAKING UPDATE – On person dead, two seriously injured in Paris shooting

According to the news channel BFMTV on Friday, December 23 at least one person has been seriously injured with at least five others also sustaining injuries.

The shooting which took place in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, at the level of the rue d’Enghien saw the man firing seven or eight shots in the street according to eyewitnesses.

A local shopkeeper said, “Seven to eight shots fired in the street, it’s total panic, we remained locked inside.”