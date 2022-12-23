BREAKING UPDATE – On person dead, two seriously injured in Paris shooting

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 December 2022 • 12:47
They have also confirmed that two of the other victims are in serious condition after the shooting near a Kurdish Centre.
The First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, has thanked the police for their quick response and said that he is working with them to understand what happened.
Une attaque à l’arme à feu a eu lieu. Merci aux forces de l’ordre de leur action rapide. La Maire @ACORDEBARD se rend sur place. Nous échangeons avec @prefpolice et le Parquet pour comprendre ce qui s’est passé. Pensées pour les victimes et les témoins de ce drame. https://t.co/IYQSExmPY9
— Emmanuel Grégoire (@egregoire) December 23, 2022
According to the news channel BFMTV on Friday, December 23 at least one person has been seriously injured with at least five others also sustaining injuries.
The shooting which took place in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, at the level of the rue d’Enghien saw the man firing seven or eight shots in the street according to eyewitnesses.
A local shopkeeper said, “Seven to eight shots fired in the street, it’s total panic, we remained locked inside.”
Police are said to be on the scene and people have been asked to avoid the area, although they believe that the man has been arrested and is in police custody. No further information has been provided and the motive for the shooting that has left several injured is as yet unknown.
