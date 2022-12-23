By Matthew Roscoe • 23 December 2022 • 8:22

Tributes pour in after British model, 25, dies days before her baby's first Christmas. Image: @rachelkaitlyn_/Instagram

HEARTBREAKING news from Newcastle, UK, after it was revealed a 25-year-old British model died days before her baby’s first Christmas.

British model and influence, Rachel Mee, has died aged 25 just days before her son Kyro’s first Christmas, according to a GoFundMe page for the OnlyFans star.

Mee from Newcastle “lost her battle with the pressures of this world,” the page read.

The 25-year-old, who was also known as Rachel Kaitlyn, died on December 18.

“This Christmas will be Kyro’s first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there, we are all so saddened by this devastating news of how this world has failed such a beautiful young girl,” the page read.

“And how she felt she had no other option but to no longer be here.”

It added: “Leaving behind her beautiful little boy who she adored with all her heart. We feel that we can raise some funds for kyro’s future just to take a little stress away from Rachel’s family and to help in some way. Or to even give Kyro a little head start in life raising some funds in memory of his beautiful mummy.

“Unfortunately this world has failed another beautiful person with the Pressures of life.

“Let’s just do what we can to ease even just a little bit of pain for Rachel’s family and close friends. We are all deeply saddened by this sad news and if we can all come together in memory of the beautiful Geordie girl she was then let’s do what we can.

“I am so saddened to even be doing this, please let’s try and raise as much as we can for her family.”

Tributes flooded social media for the young model.

One person wrote: “My heart breaks for your little boy and brother. 🙁 Rest in peace beautiful girl x”

Helen Buzz wrote: “Devastating to hear – oh Rachel rip my gorgeous girl – the world will be less colourful without you.”

“RIP MY DARLING AND MY LOVE AND CONDOLENCES GO OUT TO ALL THAT KNOWS YOU AND YOUR BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER! SUCH SAID NEWS QUEEN XXX❤️ FLY HIGH,” another said.

While A London Boutique wrote: “Will miss you & our convos…you Always showed my brand love too🥰🥰🥰you had such a nice sole Rachel.”

