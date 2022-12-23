Missing British woman found dead at London hotel in ‘non suspicious’ tragedy

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 December 2022 • 11:27

Image: Josie George/Facebook

A YOUNG British woman has been found dead at a London hotel, with early reports suggesting that police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

According to reports on Friday, December 23, a British woman, identified as Josie George, a casting agent and self-employed creative director, was found dead at a hotel in London days after her disappearance was reported.

Josie was reported missing on Sunday, December 18.

The woman was last seen in an Uber leaving West London after partying with friends.

Tragically, Josie was found dead at a hotel on Tower Bridge Road on Tuesday, December 20.

Speaking to the Mirror, Metropolitan Police said that her “unexpected” death was not being treated as suspicious.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.30hrs on Tuesday, 20 December police attended a hotel in Tower Bridge Road, SE1, after a woman’s body was found.

“The death is being treated as unexpected but non-suspicious and is being investigated. Her next of kin have been informed. A report will be prepared for the coroner.”

The news of Josie’s death comes after a young British model died just days before her baby’s first Christmas.

British model and influencer, Rachel Mee, died aged 25, just days before her son Kyro’s first Christmas, according to a GoFundMe page for the OnlyFans star.

Mee from Newcastle “lost her battle with the pressures of this world,” the page read.

The 25-year-old, who was also known as Rachel Kaitlyn, died on December 18.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.