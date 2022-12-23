Can Big Eyes Coin, Stellar, and Trust Wallet Token be your key to making massive profits in 2023?

By EWN • 23 December 2022 • 10:30

Cryptocurrencies are on the rise, and they significantly impact global economic markets. However, as digital currencies become more powerful and public, it’s becoming more difficult for financial institutions to keep their hold on cryptocurrency trading.

Projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Stellar (XLM), and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are disrupting the crypto market with their amazing features and bringing innovation to their category of technology. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme token that headlines the crypto market. It is currently in the presale stage and has already raised over $11 million. The project has immense potential to skyrocket in value in the future.

Stellar: Making Global Payments Easier than Ever

Stellar (XLM) is a public blockchain with a cryptocurrency called Lumens. It aims to bridge fiat and non-fiat currencies while being open to financial institutions and large businesses. Any developer can build new applications on top of the network and its base currency, Lumens (XLM). The network will stay alive for the foreseeable future.

It relies on an extensive network of decentralized validators, and there are no transaction fees through the Stellar (XLM) network. However, a small “base fee” of 0.00001 XLM is associated with every transaction, placed onto the blockchain to prevent malicious or spam transactions.

Stellar (XLM) uses blockchain technology and a decentralized ledger to allow for quick, low-cost, and reliable transactions. The Stellar network also allows users to make direct payments to each other, eliminating any intermediary currency like the US dollar.

When transferring money, a built-in protocol converts funds into Lumens and then to the desired coin. For example, if you send a payment in GBP to a recipient in Mexico, Stellar (XLM) converts the payment to Lumens, and the recipient will receive it in Pesos.

Trust Wallet Token – A Mobile Cryptocurrency Wallet

A non-custodial wallet specially designed to make it simple to transmit, buy, store, receive, and trade cryptocurrencies. This platform is simple and easy to use, which makes it suitable even for absolute beginners in crypto.

It is also compatible with many cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, and Binance Coin. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was one of the first to launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) – a blockchain designed for smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps).

TWT can be transferred with low gas fees and near-instant transaction confirmation times. This protocol is based on governance processes where holders vote on significant decisions impacting the Trust Wallet app.

These include updates and brand-new features. As a result, Trust Wallet Token (TWT) has no real value outside the Trust Wallet ecosystem, and token holders can take advantage of several discounts when buying cryptocurrencies inside the Trust Wallet ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin: A Cat-Themed Meme Coin

Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a community-driven token, aims to launch and improve the global crypto ecosystem, which includes decentralized finance (DeFi), metaverse, and NFTs. It is based on tokenomics and entirely centered around community.

Focusing on enabling greater utility cases and maximizing potential financial benefits, this protocol will launch an exclusive NFT club named Sushi club. To be part of the club, one should purchase a Big Eyes NFT, possibly through OpenSea. In addition, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is adopting a “no buy or sell tax” policy, meaning zero transaction and processing fees across investor categories.

