By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 14:46

Choo choo! All aboard the Orihuela Christmas train. Image: Orihuela City Council.

Orihuela’s Christmas Train is set to begin its seasonal service.

Admire the Christmas decorations and charm of this vibrant city, as you embark on a mini journey to discover some of the main monuments, streets and plazas of Orihuela town centre.

The journey begins in the Plaza de la Soledad, next to the Tourist Information Office, making various stops around the city, where you can hop on and off at your leisure. Your ticket is valid for either the morning (from 11:00.AM until 1:00.PM) or afternoon journeys (from 4:00.PM until 7:00.PM).

To take advantage of the seasonal transport pop to the Plaza de la Soledad from January 2 until January 4, 2023. Train times are 11:00.AM, 12:00.PM, 1:00.PM, 4:00.PM, 5:00.PM, 6:00.PM and 7:00.PM.

Tickets for children under 12 are priced at €3 and for adults €4.

If you have never toured Orihuela it is well worth a visit. There are vestiges of human settlements from the Chalcolithic (second half of the third millennium BC), passing through the Argaric, Late Bronze and Ancient Iron cultures up to the Iberian and Roman cultures.

