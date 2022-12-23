By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 14:35

Demolition works in Santa Pola (Alicante) uncover a piece of Roman history. Image: Samta Pola City Council.

Demolition work on the old Red Cross building in the Viguetas area of Santa Pola has uncovered a Roman cistern that will now be protected.

The 15-metre deep cistern could date back to the High Roman Empire between the 1st and 2nd centuries, in the ancient Portus Ilicitanus.

The Mayor of Santa Pola, Loreto Serrano, has already announced that they are going to “protect and enhance the value of the discovery”, which could be “according to the archaeologists, a raft for an ancient cetaria or a salted fish factory in the area.”

The director of the Museum of the Sea, Maria Jose Cerda, confirmed: “We have had an inspection from the archaeologist from the Generalitat, who has given us instructions on how to operate. Now, we have to preserve the structure and ensure maximum safety for people.”

“Afterwards, we will fence off the area and close it, so that next year we can start a campaign of excavations to gain precise knowledge of the discovery and the area in a bid to enhance its value.

