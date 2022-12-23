By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 15:06

Don't miss Pip Utton's one-man show "Dylan" on stage in Javea. Image: Javea Players.

Pip Uttons latest one-man show “Dylan” received critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Festival in 2022.

Sometime in the imaginary future, it’s Bob Dylan’s final concert. You have a backstage pass. An intimate, revealing “final reckoning.” Dylan settles old scores, spins a few tall tales and reflects on over 60 years in the public eye.

In his inimitable style, Pip connects Dylan with the audience, removes the mask of a legend and reveals the man you thought you knew.

Catch Pip at the Javea Players Studio Theatre (near Mercadona in the old town), Calle Cronista Figueras Pacheco 6, Javea, on January 25 and 26, 2023.

Doors open at 7:00.PM for curtain up at 7:30.PM.

There is Parking on the streets around Mercadona or in El Clot.

For more information or to book tickets, head to the website: /javeaplayers.com/

Jávea Players welcomes your participation. Whether you are an aspiring or more seasoned actor or prefer assisting “behind the scenes,” we invite you to get involved. In addition to acting, we need help with set design and maintenance, lighting, sound, publicity and promotions, costume design, programme design, and more.

All ages are welcome!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.