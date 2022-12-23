By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 10:09

Emabesa water company of Benalmadena donate toys for Three Kings Parade. Image: Benalmadena City Council.

The director-delegate of Emabesa, Joaquin Villazon, delivered the toys on Wednesday, December 21.

Villazon confirmed: “Emabesa is part of the Benalmadena society, and participates in all major events, as it did recently by donating toys to families at risk of social exclusion so that no child is left without toys this holiday season.”

The Councillor for Festivities, Pilar Ramirez, confirmed: “Emabesa has donated 500 beautiful cuddly toys and 600 backpacks to hand out on January 5 during the Three Kings Parade, a gesture for which we thank them once again for their collaboration with the Three Kings.

“We at Emabesa are delighted to once again be present at the Three Wise Men’s Parade, delivering these 500 cuddly toys to Their Majesties through Festejos to do our bit so that the children have even more excitement on that day”, said the manager of Emabesa, Pedro del Campo.

