By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 13:26
Encouraging children to bake festive food was top of the list in L'Alfas del Pi. Image: L'Afas del Pi City Council.
Three shifts were organised, due to the high level of participation. The workshop was held at the L’Alfas + Social Centre. Jose Ramon Perales Moroto, a teacher from the IES Mediterrània cookery training course, was in charge of the training.
The Councillor for Culture, Manuel Casado, has highlighted the great interest aroused by this initiative, which was organised for the first time framed in the events leading up to the Christmas holidays promoted by the City Council of L’Alfas del Pi.
The event has been considered a huge success and due to the high level of participation looks set to become a regular yearly Christmas event.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.