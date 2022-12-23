By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 13:26

Encouraging children to bake festive food was top of the list in L'Alfas del Pi. Image: L'Afas del Pi City Council.

Fifty children of different ages took part in the first Christmas biscuit decorating workshop organised by the Council on Wednesday, December 21.

Three shifts were organised, due to the high level of participation. The workshop was held at the L’Alfas + Social Centre. Jose Ramon Perales Moroto, a teacher from the IES Mediterrània cookery training course, was in charge of the training.

The Councillor for Culture, Manuel Casado, has highlighted the great interest aroused by this initiative, which was organised for the first time framed in the events leading up to the Christmas holidays promoted by the City Council of L’Alfas del Pi.

The event has been considered a huge success and due to the high level of participation looks set to become a regular yearly Christmas event.

