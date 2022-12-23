By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 13:39

Father Christmas and firefighters visit children in Alicante hospital. Image: Alicante City Council.

Father Christmas paid a visit to the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Hospital General Universitario Doctor Balmis in Alicante with the help of the Firefighters.

A team of ten firefighters arrived at the hospital with sirens blasting and were welcomed in the outpatients’ area. The firefighters used the ladder vehicle to rescue people and then took Father Christmas in his basket up to the floor laden with gifts.

The visit took place on Wednesday, December 21, to spread hope and joy and to deliver gifts to children who are ill in the hospital during this special Christmas period.

The Councillor for Security, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, thanked the firefighters who brought Christmas to the Hospital, stressing that “the traditional solidarity initiative is always very well received. It is very important to bring the illusion of being able to be with Father Christmas to the little ones who are hospitalised and out of their home environment.”

“For a few hours, we try to compensate them a little and try to make them forget about their illness.”

