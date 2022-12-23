By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 10:51

Fuengirola achieves the highest national awards for cleanliness and glass recycling. Image: Fuengirola City Council.

In 2022 the city was awarded the Platinum Broom and the Green Flag, respectively.

This was recalled on Thursday, December 22, by the councillor for the sector, Javier Hidalgo, who gave an overview of the activity recorded during the current year. He also highlighted the launch of the free door-to-door cardboard collection service in the city’s shops, as well as the numerous awareness campaigns carried out throughout the year.

In addition, during this period, the street cleaning service has been updated with three new vehicles: a bucket sweeper, a state-of-the-art pressure washer and a porter-type electric vehicle.

“We started the year knowing the organic and selective waste collection data of the previous year, in which we can highlight the increase in the collection figures of all items and in which we can draw a clear conclusion: the people of Fuengirola are increasingly aware of recycling and separating waste correctly,” said Hidalgo.

