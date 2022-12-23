By Matthew Roscoe • 23 December 2022 • 9:05

Heartbreak as US rapper Big Scarr dies aged 22. Image: bigscarr/Instagram

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Friday, December 23 following the news that US rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22.

Gucci Mane, the Atlanta-based trap music pioneer, broke the news of Big Scarr’s death on December 22.

Gucci Mane wrote on Instagram: “This hurts. I’m a miss you.”

Scarr, from Memphis, Tennessee, was part of Mane’s 1017 Records.

Born Alexander Woods, Big Scarr was best known for “Make a Play” and his 2021 mixtape titled Big Grim Reaper.

No official confirmation has been released by police as to the circumstances surrounding the death of the young rapper.

Tributes poured into social media.

“Big scarr will forever be legendary for adding the chain clinking sound to his songs 😔🙏🏽” one person wrote.

While another noted some other big US stars that had lost their lives this year.

“We Really lost Takeoff, Teddy Ray & Big Scarr this year,” they wrote.

“Rip Big Scarr,” wrote another person on Twitter.

While another person wrote: “Makes me sad he’s sad … rest in peace big scarr.”

As noted by one user of Twitter, earlier this year the US rap scene lost the popular young artist, Takeoff.

Twenty-eight-year-old rapper Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, from hip hop group Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas.

Ball and fellow band member Quavo were playing a dice game at the bowling alley 810 Billiards & Bowling when a shooter opened fire.

