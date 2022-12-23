By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 15:25

Javea to bring Charles Dickens’ beloved novel to life, Lionel Bart’s Oliver! Image: Javea Players

Oliver! takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England.

Join young, orphaned Oliver Twist as he navigates London’s underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home, a family and love. When Oliver is picked up by the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving Fagin. When Oliver is falsely accused of theft, he is rescued by a kind and wealthy gentleman, to the dismay of Fagin’s violent sidekick, Bill Sikes.

Caught in the middle is the warm-hearted Nancy, who is trapped under Bill’s thumb, but desperate to help Oliver, with tragic results. With spirited, timeless songs like As Long as He Needs Me, Food Glorious Food and Where Is Love. Oliver! is a musical classic.

Catch Oliver! at Union Musical, Gata de Gorgos, Javea, (Javea Players’ theatre in Gata) from March 27 until April 1.

For more information or to book tickets, head to the website: /javeaplayers.com/

Javea Players welcomes your participation. Whether you are an aspiring or more seasoned actor or prefer assisting “behind the scenes,” we invite you to get involved. In addition to acting, we need help with set design and maintenance, lighting, sound, publicity and promotions, costume design, programme design, and more.

All ages are welcome!

